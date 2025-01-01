KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’s highly anticipated return is set for 2025 as the remaining five members complete their military service by June.

However, questions linger about whether the group will immediately resume full-unit activities.

Military Service Updates

Jin and J-Hope have already completed their service, with Jin discharged in June 2024 and J-Hope following in Oct 2024.

Both have kept busy with solo activities: Jin released a solo album, HAPPY, and appeared on variety shows, while J-Hope participated in public events, including throwing the first pitch at the 2024 KBO Korean Series.

The remaining members—RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga—are scheduled to return between June 10 and June 21, 2025.

Achievements During Hiatus

Since their last group album, Proof (June 2022), the members have thrived as solo artists. Jimin and Jungkook topped the Billboard Hot 100 with hits like “Like Crazy” and “Seven,” while Suga’s album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

J-Hope became the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza.

BTS maintained their influence by releasing pre-produced content during their hiatus, ensuring a strong connection with fans despite their absence.

Challenges Ahead

Suga’s 2024 drunk-driving incident has sparked controversy. His fine and allegations of downplaying the issue have created divisions among fans, with some demanding his removal. This unresolved tension could complicate the group’s comeback if not addressed thoughtfully.

Looking Forward

BTS members and their agency, HYBE, have expressed enthusiasm about reuniting in 2025, with plans for 2026 still under consideration.

As the group transitions into a post-military chapter, careful planning and resolution of controversies will be vital to ensuring a triumphant comeback. Fans worldwide eagerly await their next steps, anticipating a powerful return that could reshape the K-pop industry.