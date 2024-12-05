KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, known for his incredible vocals and dynamic performances, recently revealed a surprising inspiration behind a potential stage name he once considered: Ian. Fans may recognize the name from Jungkook’s former private TikTok account, but its significance was further explained in the Disney+ documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

Lasting impression

The three-part docuseries chronicles Jungkook’s eight-month journey as a solo artist, detailing the preparation, release, and promotion of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. One touching moment in the documentary occurs when Jungkook shares how choreographer Ian Eastwood influenced his artistry. Eastwood, who also choreographed the performance for “Standing Next to You,” left a lasting impression on Jungkook with his dance moves.

Jungkook admitted, “I wanted to use Ian as my stage name because of him.Back then, I admired his dance moves.” This heartfelt admission highlights the deep respect Jungkook has for Eastwood, a figure who shaped his early artistic aspirations. However, Jungkook ultimately decided to remain true to himself, choosing to shine under his real name.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL also offers fans an intimate glimpse into the success of GOLDEN, which broke records by selling over 2.4 million copies in its first week. Songs like “Seven” and “3D” showcased Jungkook’s transition from a K-pop idol to a global pop phenomenon.

New chapter

Following his groundbreaking solo debut, Jungkook began his mandatory military service, enlisting alongside fellow BTS member Jimin on December 12. The two are currently stationed at the 5th Infantry Division of the ROK Army, marking a new chapter in their journey while continuing to inspire millions worldwide.

Jeon Jung Kook, known mononymously as Jungkook, is a multitalented South Korean singer, songwriter, producer, and dancer. He is best known as the main vocalist, centre, lead dancer, and sub-rapper of the world-renowned boy band BTS.

Born on Sept 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea, Jungkook’s journey to stardom began at a young age. He was scouted by multiple entertainment companies for his exceptional singing and dancing abilities. Ultimately, he chose to join Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) and became a member of BTS in 2013.