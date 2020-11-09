What did Ho Ching and former MP Lee Bee Wah discuss during lunch?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The friendship between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ms Ho Ching, and former MP Lee Bee Wah has continued even after the latter stepped down before the General Election this year.

The pair had lunch at the Akashi Japanese restaurant at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel on Friday (Nov 6).

Sharing a photo on social media, Er Dr Lee asked her social media followers: “When two women got together for lunch, guess what are the likely issues that we discussed?”

Her post drew close to 1,700 likes collectively on her two Facebook pages. The online community suggested that they could, among other things, be discussing politics or the leadership role of women. Er Dr Lee, however, did not disclose anything about their conversation.

This is not the first time Ms Ho and Er Dr Lee have been out together. Last July, Ms Ho — who is also the chief executive of the Temasek sovereign wealth fund — was spotted at a walkabout with Er Dr Lee in her former Nee Soon South ward.

Sharing a photo of Ms Ho beside her near a designated smoking point, Er Dr Lee had said she was “so honoured and so impressed” that Ms Ho was “so keen to find out more details on issues affecting Singaporeans”.

