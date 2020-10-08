Viral video: S’pore ‘Karen’ accuses deliveryman of being rude, blocks lift from closing to record the incident

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a woman blocking the lift with her body to prevent a courier from reaching his destination after allegedly accusing him of being rude has gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday (Oct 7), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of the incident involving a woman preventing a courier from reaching his floor by blocking the lift door while recording everything on her phone.

The caption reads, “This lady accuse delivery bro of being rude by entering a condo door she had opened. She also blocked the lift to stop him making delivery. The way she talks to other bystanders, really wonder who is the rude one.”

The five-minute video began with the deliveryman informing the audience that he had about 80 more places to deliver parcels to, yet someone was stopping him from doing his duty. “So, you want to be a kiasu person then that’s your problem, but I have places to be. So can you please, I’m asking kindly, move out of the lift so I can do my job” said the deliveryman.

The woman did not reply and simply kept her phone aimed at the man to record the incident. “Hello? Respectful woman, please, move out of the lift. I have places to go,” the man repeated. He tried asking once more before escalating the situation to the authorities.

“I really hope when you order food or anything, never come to you, or it comes spoiled,” said the man. It appears that more passengers were approaching as the woman peeked out to the hallway.

In the video the woman begins talking to an uncle in Chinese while another man delivering food waits to get into the lift. When the delivery personnel asked if the man wanted to get in, the latter replied positively but was told to wait by the auntie.

According to the woman, she is a part of the condominium management and “was in charge.” She advised the man to register first before proceeding with his delivery.

When the individuals she was trying to call earlier appeared at the scene, the woman began explaining what happened.

The woman mentioned that the delivery personnel entered the lift in a rough manner as she was trying to exit and “never registered.” She continued blocking the lift doors from closing and commanded the men to call the authorities to the scene. The woman found fault with the man entering the lift rudely, given she wasn’t opening the door for him in the first place.

The video ends with the man still stuck in the lift and the woman shouting he was very rude for entering the lift when she opened the doors.

With over 275,000 views and 2,000 comments, members from the online community couldn’t understand why the woman needed to block the lift and inconvenience others trying to get in.

Facebook user Dave Koh observed the woman violated a few rules herself as she tried upholding the law.

Others likened the woman to the “Karen” stereotype.

Regarding the issue of not registering before entering the premises, which the woman highlighted, netizens confirmed that condominiums have a system in place where no one is allowed to enter without registering first at the front gate or guardhouse.

