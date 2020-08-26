Spotted: S’pore ‘Karen’ causing commotion for being told to wear mask and wait in queue

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman was caught on camera, causing problems for food court staff and getting triggered for being told to wear a mask.

Facebook user Steve Yeo took to social media on Monday (August 24) to share the incident at Complaint Singapore’s page. He included two videos of the altercation with the woman who didn’t think it was necessary to wear a mask when in public areas.

The incident began at a fruits and dessert stall at the Waterway Point food court, which accommodated two queues for customers, Mr Yeo explained. The woman was queueing behind someone who was purchasing fruits while he proceeded to the other line to buy dessert. “Suddenly, someone raised her voice to the cashier demanding an apology stating that she was queueing,” said Mr Yeo. The staff replied that he had arrived first, but the woman shouted that she was first, added Mr Yeo.

He tried explaining to the woman that there were two lines, and the staff didn’t have to apologize. Mr Yeo noted he only had to buy one item and told the woman it would soon be her turn. Meanwhile, another staff member asked if the woman could put on a mask before she placed her order.

“That triggered her to say, ‘mask? Why need to wear?'” said Mr Yeo. After commenting on the woman’s actions, she urged Mr Yeo to call the police if he had a problem. She went back to her table and came back with her phone in retaliation as Mr Yeo also began recording the incident.

“I’m not someone who actually wants to public (sic) shame or publish anything on somebody else,” noted Mr Yeo. However, no one had the right to shame and treat service staff rudely, he added. “Secondly, this country belongs to everyone… don’t be (an) irresponsible individual la!” he commented on her not wearing a mask.

The woman could be seen shouting at Mr Yeo in the first video and repeatedly pressing her phone as she recorded the incident in the other footage. She was going back and forth, videoing him and his young child in a stroller. “Adult issue wanna take a baby in,” commented Mr Yeo.

Members from the online community described the incident to be quite similar to the “Karen” videos trending in social media of women in the US refusing to wear masks and stirring up trouble for others around them. The term “Karen” is a pejorative slang term used in Western countries and a stereotype for women who perceive themselves as entitled and demand to be treated as such.

Meanwhile, others suggested making it mandatory for food and beverage establishments to deny service to a customer not wearing a mask.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Yeo for a comment.

