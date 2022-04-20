VIDEO: Mercedes driver blocks food delivery rider’s way, then chases rider to intimidate him

- Advertisement -

How far would you go on the road after an altercation on the road with another road user? A Mercedes driver gets caught on camera using his car to intimidate a food delivery rider after an incident that could have been the driver’s fault.

Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video clip of what happened on Tuesday (April 19). “Mercedes did not give way to oncoming food delivery bike and caused an incident,” according to ROADS.sg.

The post records that the food delivery rider ends up bumping into the boot of the Mercedes, leading to an altercation between rider and driver.

Then, as the rider continues on his way, the Mercedes follows, speeding up to overtake the rider, then suddenly braking to block his path.

The rider manages to avoid the Mercedes and slips away by making a turn nearby.

Netizens highlighted the dangerous actions of the Mercedes driver and commented that the authorities should be alerted about this incident.

c

“Traffic Police (TP), please take down this dangerous driver!! Human lives at stake and may cause serious injuries or death due to his reckless, dangerous driving!” said Facebook user Gary Lee.

“Must report to TP. He could have caused an accident that could even be fatal for the cyclist in crowded road conditions,” said Facebook user Kelvin Seet.

Others noted that based on the video, the driver tried to cause harm to the cyclist intentionally.

“Thankfully, the cyclist made his turn in time to avoid being hit,” noted Facebook user Willis C. Wil.

Netizen Alvin Soh left the following message for all road users: “We all must walk, drive and ride on all roads and pavements in a harmonious way. It’s no way to treat other road users in such a manner! These road users could be your father, mother, daughter or son. Do you want others to treat your family this way on the road? If not, why would you want to treat other people this way? Be gracious!”

According to the Road Traffic Act, driving a motor vehicle on the road recklessly, or at a speed or in a manner that is dangerous to the public, is considered an offence.

First-time offenders can be imprisoned for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both if a person other than the offender is hurt. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg