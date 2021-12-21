Traffic warden within inches from t-bone accident at Tampines Avenue

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It was a close call for a traffic warden directing vehicles along a junction when a car sped through the intersection and slammed into another vehicle.

The traffic warden was directing traffic when a Toyota Wish speeds across the junction out of the blue, disregarding the stop gesture from the warden in the middle, making in its direction.

According to Facebook page ROADS.sg, the traffic lights along Tampines Avenue 9 were out of order when the incident happened.

The Toyota misses the traffic warden by inches and t-bones another vehicle passing the intersection.

“Always slow down at junctions, slow down more when the traffic lights are out of order,” ROADS.sg reminded motorists. “This driver is simply reckless.”

Members from the online community noted that the one driving the Toyota should be put to task for endangering others on the road.

“If the driver of the Toyota cannot differentiate when a set of traffic lights is down and need to proceed cautiously, then he obviously should not be allowed to drive,” noted Facebook user Kway Tao.

“He is not attentive when he is driving. He has just demonstrated that he can kill with the vehicle he is driving. His driving licence needs to be revoked immediately. And he should be charged in Court with dangerous driving.”

Another netizen noted, “It is only common sense that when one sees the traffic lights aren’t working at a junction, one shouldn’t speed up.”

Towards the end of the video, the traffic warden could be seen approaching the accident site and assisting the affected passengers.

“Immediately suspend this driver’s license, and his car has to be confiscated. Must not wait till Court’s decision, some other innocent road users could be killed by then,” commented Facebook user Kin-Wai Liang. /TISG

