Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 21

“It was all my fault,” scandal-rocked Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom is stepping aside from showbiz for the time being, after successive revelations about his marriage and divorce surfaced over the weekend.

He announced in a now-viral Facebook post midday on Monday (Dec 20) that he is taking a break, for now, to give his parents and three children some attention as they heal from the fallout of the messy and very public split between him and his wife Lee Jinglei.

Open Letter: Does town council chairman really know what’s happening on the ground?

Attn: Chairman Sharael Taha

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council Dear Chairman Taha, - Advertisement 2- I refer to my feedback to the People’s Association 5 years ago, as well as numerous recent ones, on the exclusion of ‘RC’ in numerous precinct markers. It is not known how RC chairmen could have blundered; worse, it was totally silly of the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council to follow instructions blindly. Read more here.

Anti-Islam comments & harassments on IG stories, ex Temasek Poly student charged

Singapore — A 21-year-old Singaporean man may soon be made to pay a heavy price for his online behaviour over the past three years.

Between 2018 and 2019, Sun Sicong posted content on Instagram Stories that allegedly contained anti-Islam remarks.

BLACKPINK members show support for Jisoo’s debut TV drama “Snowdrop”

South Korea — “Snowdrop“ is Jisoo’s first foray into acting after a successful career as a singer and songwriter in South Korea and the rest of the world.

Actor Jung Hae-in, known for hit dramas like “Something in the Rain” and “D.P,” will be romancing the singer. Fans of the band are already pumped up for the drama, and members of the band have also shown their support for the vocalist.

Traffic warden within inches from t-bone accident at Tampines Avenue

Singapore — It was a close call for a traffic warden directing vehicles along a junction when a car sped through the intersection and slammed into another vehicle.

The traffic warden was directing traffic when a Toyota Wish speeds across the junction out of the blue, disregarding the stop gesture from the warden in the middle, making in its direction.

