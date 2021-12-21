Anti-Islam comments & harassments on IG stories, ex Temasek Poly student charged

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 21-year-old Singaporean man may soon be made to pay a heavy price for his online behaviour over the past three years.

Between 2018 and 2019, Sun Sicong posted content on Instagram Stories that allegedly contained anti-Islam remarks.

Additionally, the police we said to have found two lewd videos in his mobile phone that Sun allegedly downloaded n April and May of last year.

In the following month, he reportedly caused harassment when he published Instagram posts about a rape victim’s experience.

- Advertisement 1-

After his online remarks were reported by a number of individuals, he was arrested and his computer and mobile phone were seized.

As a result, Sun was charged on Monday (Dec 20) with one count each of harassment, uploading online remarks with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others and being in possession of obscene films.

Sun is said to have made the above posts while he was still studying at Temasek Polytechnic.

According to Yahoo! Singapore, Sun had claimed in his Instagram post that he had dreamt of gunning down Muslims. Moreover, he added that he had felt a “rush of enjoyment”. His IG stories were reportedly centred around the “cancerous dogmas” of Islam, and court documents describe his dream as one where he gunned down “anyone that’s relatively brown or non-Chinese looking”.

Additionally, he allegedly commented that he would set fire to both the Bible and the Quran when he goes back to China because “oppressive laws here do not apply to me”.

Many who saw his posts filed reports “regarding an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community” The Straits Times quotes the Police as saying.

ST added that in June 2020, Temasek Polytechnic said it was aware of the matter and would take disciplinary action against Sun if needed.

- Advertisement 2-

His case will next be heard on Jan 14, 2022, and his bail has been set at $10,000.

If he is found guilty of wounding religious feelings, he could go to jail for up to three years, fined, or both. If he is convicted of possessing obscene films, he could be sent to jail for as long as six months, be made to pay a fine of up to S$20,000, or both. For the third charge of harassment, he could be fined as much as $5,000. /TISG

Read also: Changes to Religious Harmony Act includes making restraining orders effective immediately

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement 3-

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg