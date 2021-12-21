Entertainment Celebrity BLACKPINK members show support for Jisoo's debut TV drama “Snowdrop"

BLACKPINK members show support for Jisoo’s debut TV drama “Snowdrop”

Photo: Instagram screengrab/blackpinkcofficial

Fans of the band are already pumped up for the drama, and members of the band have also shown their support for the vocalist.

By Diosdado Vinluan
- Advertisement -

South Korea — Snowdrop is Jisoo’s first foray into acting after a successful career as a singer and songwriter in South Korea and the rest of the world.

Actor Jung Hae-in, known for hit dramas like “Something in the Rain” and “D.P,” will be romancing the singer. Fans of the band are already pumped up for the drama, and members of the band have also shown their support for the vocalist.

Both Jennie and Rosé uploaded photographs of Jisoo to their Instagram stories after she attended the online press conference for her highly anticipated drama “Snowdrop” on Thursday (Dec 16).

As translated by Soompi, a South Korean entertainment portal, Rosé wrote in her caption, “My unnie [older sister or female friend] is pretty. ‘Snowdrop,’ let’s become a hit!”

- Advertisement 1-

On the other hand, Jennie addressed Jisoo as “Our Young Ro,” referring to her character in “Snowdrop.” “I’m looking forward to [the drama]!”

According to a report from Soompi, although Lisa, the group’s youngest member, hasn’t spoken about the drama, the singer extended her support to Jisoo afterward.

In the broadcast later that day, Jisoo said, “Lisa may have watched my [conference] because she sent me a message earlier saying, ‘Unnie, you’re pretty! You worked hard.’

About “Snowdrop”

Photo: AsianWiki screengrab/snowdrop

According to Republic World, “Snowdrop” is a JTBC drama set in Seoul in 1987, tells the story of a university student’s emotional relationship with a fellow student. In a particularly gruesome scene, Jisoo’s character is shown to risk her own safety to treat Su Ho’s wounds as the institution is placed under a rigorous monitoring regime.

Director Jo Hyun Tak, best known for the smash hit drama SKY Castle, collaborated with writer Yoo Hyun Mi on this project. Aside from Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin, the drama will be broadcast on Dec 18.

- Advertisement 2-

Watch the teaser here!

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Celebrity

BLACKPINK members show support for Jisoo’s debut TV drama “Snowdrop”

South Korea — "Snowdrop" is Jisoo's first foray into acting after a successful career as a singer and songwriter in South Korea and the rest of the world. Actor Jung Hae-in, known for hit dramas like "Something in the Rain"...
Read more
Arts

“It was all my fault,” scandal-rocked Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom is stepping aside from showbiz for the time being, after successive revelations about his marriage and divorce surfaced over the weekend. He...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 20

Repossession of Apartments owned by Singaporeans in Batam   Dear Editor, I would like to take an opportunity to make you aware of a situation currently taking...
Read more
Featured News

Loh Kean Yew on World Championship win! Singapore, this is for you…

Singapore — The country’s newly-minted badminton world champion, Loh Kean Yew, dedicated his historic win to the country in an Instagram post on early...
Read more
COVID 19

Parents can prepare their kids aged 5-11 for COVID-19 vaccination by explaining the process to them

Singapore — Bookings for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old are scheduled to start this month, following its...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK members show support for Jisoo’s debut TV drama “Snowdrop”

South Korea — "Snowdrop" is Jisoo's first foray into acting after a successful career as a singer and songwriter...
Read more
Arts

“It was all my fault,” scandal-rocked Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom is stepping aside from showbiz for the time being, after successive revelations about his marriage and...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 20

Repossession of Apartments owned by Singaporeans in Batam   Dear Editor, I would like to take an opportunity to make you aware...
Read more
Featured News

Loh Kean Yew on World Championship win! Singapore, this is for you…

Singapore — The country’s newly-minted badminton world champion, Loh Kean Yew, dedicated his historic win to the country in...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore