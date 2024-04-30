The Ulas clan from a remote Turkish village has captivated the scientific world as they walk on all fours. These remarkable individuals challenge the very essence of human evolution, prompting experts to reconsider the boundaries between humans and primate ancestors.

Discovered in the early 2000s, the Ulas siblings exhibited a bear crawl-style of movement that baffled scientists. Only six out of their staggering 18 children inherited this peculiar trait, leading to intense scrutiny and debate among researchers worldwide.

Professor Nicholas Humphrey, an evolutionary psychologist from the London School of Economics, embarked on a journey to Turkey to unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary family. His encounters with the Ulas siblings, documented in a riveting exposé by 60 Minutes Australia, shed light on a phenomenon that defies conventional understanding.

The Ulas clan

While some attribute the quadrupedalism to a genetic anomaly undoing millions of years of evolution, Humphrey’s findings suggest a more complex narrative. MRI scans revealed a specific form of brain damage in the affected siblings, yet this alone fails to explain their unique mode of locomotion.

Notably, the Ulas children’s quadrupedalism diverges from that of chimpanzees and gorillas. Unlike their primate counterparts, they rely on the palms of their hands, preserving the agility of their fingers.

Humphrey speculates that the Ulas family may offer a glimpse into a pivotal stage of human evolution, where bipedalism emerged from arboreal ancestors.

Yet, amidst the scientific intrigue, a poignant narrative emerges. Hindered by a lack of resources and support in their village, the Ulas children were denied the opportunity to explore upright mobility.

The saga of the Ulas clan continues to captivate researchers and enthusiasts alike. As scientists delve deeper into their story, the enigma of the quadrupedal Ulas family promises to reshape our understanding of what it means to be human.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

