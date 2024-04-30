;
Trump’s Trial: Public divided on fairness as new polls reveal surprising views

ByGemma Iso

April 30, 2024
Amid former President Donald Trump’s trial in New York, the nation stands divided over the fairness of the legal proceedings, according to a recent CNN poll that’s set tongues wagging.

With 1,212 adults surveyed, the findings painted a picture of skepticism and uncertainty. A whopping majority, 67% of Republicans, voiced concern that Trump faces undue harshness in court. Meanwhile, Democrats largely perceive leniency, with 60% expressing such sentiments. However, a mere 13% of respondents believe Trump is receiving treatment comparable to other defendants.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, maintains his innocence against the 34 charges leveled against him, branding the trial a partisan spectacle. But amidst the political skirmish, confidence in a fair trial wavers. A significant 56% of those surveyed harbor doubts, pointing to the composition of the jury pool from a largely anti-Trump territory.

Trump’s trial: Uncertainties, shifting opinions

The uncertainty doesn’t end there. In an Economist/YouGov poll conducted from April 14 to 16, opinions regarding Trump’s fate diverged even further. While 43% believe he should be convicted, the crystal ball remains clouded when asked if he will be. With 36% saying no, 23% saying yes, and a hefty 39% unsure, the nation remains on tenterhooks, awaiting the trial’s outcome.

In general, approximately half of all Americans (49%) report that they are closely or somewhat closely monitoring news related to the trial. Among those aligned with the Democratic party, the highest proportion (58%) are closely following, followed by Republican-aligned individuals (46%), while independents without a leaning are the least attentive (35%).

The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS from April 18-23, surveyed a random national sample of adults selected from a probability-based panel. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The margin of sampling error for results among the full sample is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

As the legal drama unfolds, public opinion remains a shifting landscape, highlighting the polarization that continues to grip the nation.

Trump allies indicted by Arizona grand jury over election meddling

