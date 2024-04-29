;
Biden says he is a grown man running against a six-year-old

ByAsir F

April 29, 2024
President Joe Biden delivered humorous jabs at former President Donald Trump during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Biden also emphasized the importance of a free press and addressed the issue of journalists being detained worldwide.

“I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old,” he said about Trump.

Speaking on Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where he is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. Biden said: “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it Stormy weather.”

Comedian Colin Jost followed with his own humor, and the event saw the attendance of political figures, celebrities, and honored journalists. Despite some outside protests, the dinner returned to its traditional form after disruptions during the Trump era and the pandemic.

Addressing the room, Biden pulled no punches while talking about Donald Trump or Fox News. The 80-year-old president even poked fun at his own age.

“I believe in the First Amendment – not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” Biden said, referring to James Madison, the fourth U.S. president and a primary author of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

He also spoke on press freedom.

“I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides, but ask you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment. Move past the horse race numbers, the gotcha moments,” Biden said.

“There are some who call you the enemy of the people,” continued Biden. “It’s wrong and it’s dangerous… Journalism is not a crime… We are doing everything we can to bring home journalists…wrongfully detained around the world.”

Meanwhile, there was a protest outside the hotel.  Hundreds of protesters shouted “Shame on you!” at White House officials, journalists and celebrities as they arrived at the dinner, condemning Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and the media’s coverage of it.
