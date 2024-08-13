MALAYSIA: Fans of the beloved British pop trio 911 are in for a memorable experience as the band marks 30 years in the music industry with two exclusive concerts in Malaysia.

Organized by Deromp Marketing in partnership with C&C Creative Consultancy (M) Sdn. Bhd and Chua Song Seng Group of Companies, these eagerly awaited shows will be held at Hakka Hall in Kota Kinabalu on Oct 1, 2024, and at Zepp in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3, 2024.

911, renowned for their lively performances and chart-topping hits, will treat fans to a nostalgic journey through their vast repertoire.

The setlist is expected to include enduring favourites like “Bodyshakin,’” “I Do,” and “All I Want Is You.” These concerts promise to be a memorable tribute to the band’s remarkable 30-year career.

Picture opportunity and meet-and-greet

Tickets will be available starting Aug 11, 2024, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early through the official ticketing partner, Q-tic Solutions, at 911.qtic.my. VIP ticket holders will also receive exclusive perks, such as a picture opportunity and a meet-and-greet with the band.

The concerts are supported by Tourism Malaysia, with media partnerships from aforadio and Spectrum Outdoor Marketing. This event is a unique opportunity for fans to relive the magic of 911 and celebrate a significant milestone in their musical journey.

30th anniversary

Formed in the early 1990s, 911 has made a lasting impact on the pop music scene with their catchy tunes and emotive lyrics. As they celebrate their 30th anniversary, the band continues demonstrating their lasting appeal and strong connection with their audience.

Composed of Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable, and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, they were formed in Glasgow in 1995. The trio quickly gained popularity with their catchy tunes and energetic performances.

Their smash debut single, “Night to Remember,” helped propel them to stardom, as did their next two albums, The Journey and Moving On. One of their biggest achievements was topping the UK Singles Chart with their cover of “A Little Bit More”.