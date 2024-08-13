The upcoming SBS drama “The Judge From Hell” has released a glimpse into its script reading session! Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who assumes the body of a judge and is portrayed by Park Shin Hye, is the show’s primary character.

As she navigates the human world, she crosses paths with Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), a compassionate detective known for relentlessly pursuing justice in a world that can be crueller than hell.

This love tale examines the struggle to become a true judge and the dualism of good and evil.

Writer Cho Yi Soo and director Park Jin Pyo read aloud the script, and Kim In Kwon, Kim Jae Young, Kim Ah Young, Kim Hye Hwa, Kim Jae Hwa, and Lee Kyu Han were among the main cast members who took part.

Seamless transition

At the session, Park Shin Hye impressed everyone with her portrayal of Kang Bit Na, seamlessly transitioning from a detached human to an unpredictable demon.

Her nuanced performance, characterized by subtle shifts in gaze, expression, and tone, demonstrated her deep understanding of the character, earning high praise from the production team.

Audiences can expect to see Park Shin Hye in a devilishly charming role, marking a significant departure from her previous work.

The way Kim Jae Young portrayed Han Da On was very noteworthy. As the compassionate detective who even manages to touch the heart of a demon, Kim Jae Young skillfully balanced gentleness with intensity.

His portrayal of Han Da On’s hidden pain was subtly powerful, and his chemistry with Park Shin Hye was captivating.

Sharp comedic timing

Supporting actors Kim In Kwon and Kim Ah Young, who play Kang Bit Na’s aides, added humour with their sharp comedic timing, while veteran actors Kim Hong Pa and Kim Young Ok brought depth to the script reading.

Additionally, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa delivered dynamic performances, contributing to the overall energy of the session.

The actors’ dedication to their roles created an atmosphere as intense as a live set. Director Park Jin Pyo and writer Cho Yi Soo collaborated closely with the cast to fine-tune the details, ensuring top-quality scenes.

The evident synergy between the cast and crew has significantly raised expectations for the drama’s premiere. “The Judge From Hell” is set to air in September, so stay tuned for more updates!