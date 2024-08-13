;
Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin unleashes his martial arts skills in Officer Black Belt’s new film trailer & poster

ByLydia Koh

August 13, 2024

Fans can gear up for an action-packed experience with the upcoming film Officer Black Belt, premiering on Sept 13.

The newly released teaser from the OTT platform gives a sneak peek into the life of Lee Jung Do, played by Kim Woo Bin. Jung Do is an ordinary young man with extraordinary martial arts skills who embarks on his new role as a martial arts officer.

The teaser opens with a display of Lee Jung Do’s remarkable martial arts prowess. With third-degree black belts in Taekwondo, Judo, and Kendo, Jung Do boasts a combined ninth-degree black belt, showcasing his expertise.

Paired with probation officer Kim Sun Min, portrayed by Kim Sung Kyung, Jung Do is tasked with monitoring offenders and fighting crime. Recognizing his potential, Kim Sun Min recruits him to assist in combating crime and keeping offenders in check.

Safety of civilians

Despite his lighthearted personality, Jung Do takes his responsibilities as a martial arts officer seriously, ensuring the safety of civilians around the clock.

Kim Woo Bin’s portrayal of Lee Jung Do combines martial arts mastery with swift justice, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey.

The teaser poster, recently revealed, captures Lee Jung Do delivering a powerful punch with a hint of a smile, highlighting his enthusiasm for pursuing justice.

Fans eagerly await his performance and how he will handle the challenges of his new role. Directed by the acclaimed Jason Kim, Officer Black Belt will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Sept 13.

Together since 2015

In December 2023, photos of a coffee cart sent to the film’s set by Shin Min Ah went viral. The cart, a thoughtful gesture for her boyfriend, Kim Woo Bin, was adorned with messages expressing gratitude to the cast and crew.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, continue showing affection on social media and in public appearances.

ByLydia Koh

