SINGAPORE: Two male MRT passengers got a lot of criticism online after a video of them carrying birdcages on board public transport was shared on a complaint forum on Wednesday (Nov 27).

“Two uncles brought bird cages onboard the MRT,” the post read. The incident was reported to have taken place at 12.15 pm on Nov 27 at Jurong East Station.

“The birds were making loud chirping noises and disturbing the peace and quiet of what would have been a peaceful ride on the NSL,” the commuter shared. “The uncles were talking loudly to each other, oblivious to their surroundings and the amount of noise the birds were making, probably pretending that the birds didn’t even exist.

“Animals and pets are NOT allowed on Singapore’s public transport, not to mention this is an extremely selfish and inconsiderate act for fellow commuters.”

The online user commented, “I hope action will be taken against these two offenders that caused unnecessary noise pollution onboard the MRT, as well as SMRT staff for allowing them to board the MRT with bird cages in tow.”

Online users had a divided response to the incident. Some found it inconsiderate, while others saw nothing wrong with it. “So long as the birds are covered and they have been put in a carrier, I don’t see what’s wrong,” said one. “Give them a break, they want to meet friends in another place, they are retirees, perhaps constrained financially to take private transportation. You can’t expect them to walk.”

Others said quiet bird noises are more welcome than passengers who watch videos on loudspeakers while on board public transportation. “This is better then some turning on music so loud which is the real disturbance lor,” said one.

Another argued, “Babies and kids make more noises, especially when they cry…so don’t let them go in the MRT train lo.”

Still, a third netizen wrote, “Nothing wrong. It is good for our society to be pet-friendly. Animals remind humans to be humans again.”

