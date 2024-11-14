SINGAPORE: Yet another man was recently caught on camera lying flat across several seats on the train, an issue that has also yet again upset Singaporeans.

A video of the incident was recently uploaded to TikTok by @o0_.kirbz._0o, and the post author tagged SMRT, seeming to feel that the incident should have been dealt with.

“SMRT, your staff should perform random checks to prevent such behaviour,” they added, along with a green vomit emoji.

The content creator wrote in an in-video inscription that the incident occurred on the Thompson-East Coast MRT (TEL) Line on Nov 2.

The video showed a heavyset man in an orange shirt and short black pants lying across several train seats while viewing his mobile phone.

His legs were folded, and his right foot, in a slipper, was on the seat. His left leg was crossed, and his left foot was against the opposite knee.

The train cabin was not full, though some people were standing and could have needed a seat.

Other commuters seemed oblivious to the behaviour of the man lying on the seats and appeared to pay no attention to him. The train was at a station at the time the man was filmed.

The video, uploaded on Nov 9, has since been viewed over 143,000 times and shared over social media and news sites.

Many commenters on the video agreed that the SMRT staff should do something about people misbehaving on the train. Some urged him to report to the staff, who are located in the front.

“I saw many times where staff just act like they didn’t see as they walked past… only a couple of times staffs would stop and tell passengers when they spotted something (behaviour) not right,” one wrote.

Another suggested that the post author give the train number, the time of the incident, and the specific station where it occurred to the Passenger Services counter staff.

“SMRT should install a button for passengers to alert them. They can view it on camera and take action with staff boarding at the next station with fines,” commented another.

One commenter, however, appeared to defend the man in orange, writing that if plane passengers are allowed to occupy other seats when they are empty, this should be ok on the train, too. /TISG

