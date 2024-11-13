;
In the Hood

“Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: In another incident in Singapore’s public transport system, netizens appear to aim at a man who lies flat on his back on the train.

Facebook user Sk Chong posted a photo of the man on the Complaint Singapore group page on Sunday (Nov 10).

It shows a man dressed in shorts and a t-shirt lying supine across at least five train seats, with his arms folded across his chest and his bare feet on the last seat.

The man’s slippers and mobile phone are on the train floor in front of the seat.

Many Facebook users have since left comments on Mr Chong’s post, and some have even shared it.

Most of the commenters have been disapproving, with one writing, “Things are getting out of hand nowadays.”

Another commenter even posted photos of other people behaving badly on public transport.

One picture shows a young person also lying down on a train, seemingly asleep, while the other shows a slipper-clad woman who puts her feet up on the seat across the bus.

A netizen wrote that the man’s behaviour was “Too much,” reminding everyone that the MRT is “not your house.”

When some guessed that the man had had too much to drink, others said he would have gotten into trouble with the authorities if this were so.

A person caught drunk at an MRT station may face a fine of S$500.

Another had a more pessimistic comment: “Soon all that becomes a habit in Singapore as anyone always gets excuses and says because they are tired.”

“SMRT should implement some form of patrolling inside the train periodically during operation hours to deter such cases,” one netizen recommended.

One man pointed out that even if the man was tired or sleepy, and even if the train cabin was pretty empty, the man should have simply sat down in one seat out of good manners and respect for others.

A commenter also saw something positive in the scenario: “Singapore is very, very safe; the phone is on the floor, and no people take it.”

/TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

In the Hood

