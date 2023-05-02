Two arrested after brawl breaks out at Geylang coffeeshop

SINGAPORE: A brawl erupted last night (30 Apr) at a coffee shop in Geylang, resulting in the arrest of two men by the police. According to the authorities, the incident occurred at the intersection of Geylang Lorong 18 at around 8.21 pm.

The police stated that two men, aged 35 and 39, were taken into custody to assist in the investigation of the altercation. Neither individual was taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that four police cars and an ambulance were dispatched to handle the incident. A large crowd gathered to watch, and the authorities had to deploy additional law enforcement officers to maintain order.

Those found guilty of causing hurt to another person can face up to two years in jail, a fine, or both. Investigations are ongoing, and members of the public are advised to avoid violence and seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

