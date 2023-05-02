Customer buys Hugo Boss scent with defective spray pump, but shop refuses to refund because he didn’t bring the original plastic wrapper

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after the brand new bottle of scent he bought was not refunded despite its defective spray pump.

Mr Heng Alvin wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 30) that he is a regular customer at Beauty Language at Jurong Point and bought a bottle of Hugo Boss Unlimited, later opening it up at home.

“Found the pump was totally defective cannot even pump out after many tr(ies). Immediately hurry back to the shop worry (the attendant) closed. Reached there about 8.30pm.”

He showed the attendant the pump, and she agreed it was defective.

However, the woman told him it could not be exchanged, although he had just bought the scent and brought the receipt with him because he did not bring back the original plastic wrapper.

“She says I could be buying from other places. She cannot return to the supplier.”

Mr Heng wrote that he got angry about being accused of this.

“Secondly i suggest why not she open the exchanged bottles n take the plastic wrapped with this defective bottle with box returns to supplier,” he added, but the woman said this could not be done, as Mr Heng did not have the plastic wrapper with him.

Mr Heng also asked the woman if she told customers that if products have any defects, they need to bring back the wrapper and not the receipt.

“What the use of receipt n i came back the same day to ask for the exchange. What about if I bought for someone as gift. Other shop told me can be exchanged with receipt as long they know u just bought. Who on Earth think will keep the wrapping. I only keep the box wrapping,” he wrote, adding that he “Never ever will patronise this Beauty Language beside is more expensive than I can get from elsewhere after I found out later after this incident.”

He warned netizens, “Be careful receipt doesn’t guarantee exchange.”

Mr Heng posted a photo of his receipt and the plastic wrapper, which he said he dug out.

Sympathetic netizens commenting on his post offered advice to Mr Heng.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Heng and to Beauty Language, who told us that its retail manager already contacted Mr Heng yesterday. /TISG

