‘$15.45 for a small bowl of sliced fish soup…omg!’ — Netizens shocked at customer’s food order

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after getting shocked at the high price but the small size of the portion of fish soup he bought for his daughter.

A Mr Yuslan Ismail wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that he had stopped by “at TANG TEA Jln Kayu to buy fish soup for my doter coz she not feeling dat well.. I expect a good portion for the price that I paid for sliced fish soup..And Was shocked to see the portions!!! bowl container same as i tapao ice kacang.. WoW!!! Just wow…”

He posted a photo of a small plastic bowl containing the soup with the receipt on top of it as a size reference. A close-up of the bill shows that the soup cost $14.30, and the netizen paid additional charges for the takeaway box ($.30) and for GST ($1.14).

Commenters on the post also expressed shock at the high price of the bowl of soup.

“$15.45 for a small bowl of sliced fish soup…omg!” wrote one.

Another called it “sliced throat fish soup.”

“That meal cost only $7/- the most,” a Facebook user chimed in.

“tang tea jalan kayu getting bad to worst. i stay around here. once, i told the cashier the portion was too small for the price paid. she told me it was wrong plate size. Obviously not as i once work in one of the rented stalls at tang tea so i know,” wrote another.

“So expensive for 1 small serving of fish soup, I won’t buy that,” opined a netizen.

One commenter wrote, “What the fish…. If me i wont pay lah .. looking at the prize tag.”

“Wow. Super expensive . Fish from Mars ar,” wrote another.

A netizen quipped, “What fish soup u having? gold fish soup?”

