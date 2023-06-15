Customer warns others against dim sum stall staff who talked over him to upsell and charged higher prices than what was posted

SINGAPORE: An irate netizen took to social media after an experience with the staff at a dim sum stall whom he found unacceptably rude.

Facebook user Clyde Yap wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on June 13 (Tuesday) that he’s “usually not one to complain or make a huge fuss but the staff really pi**ed me off” and wanted to share his experience as well as was curious to find out whether anyone else had the same one.

Mr Yap said that as he was ordering, the staff “talking over my voice, upselling her other items and couldn’t hear what I was trying to order so I had to repeat myself 3 times. I find the interruption really obnoxious.”

And when he made it clear that his order was done, saying, “that’s it,” the woman kept on asking if she wanted other items, not just once but twice.

“Which part of that’s it does she not understand? Upselling me 5 times when I said no. Also obnoxious.”

But the icing on the cake was the following. Here are the prices of the items he ordered on the laminated menu: Har gao – $2.5, Siew Mai – $2.5, Chwee Kueh – $2.5, Liu sha bao – $3.5 as well as a fried bean curd dish for – $1.2 x 2.

“She said it comes 3 in a set when the menu said $1.2 per piece so I was forced to take 3,” Mr Yap added, saying that the woman repeated his order back.

She then accepted a payment of $12.8 from him.

“Very slightly lower than the actual calculated, right? I don’t calculate the price if it seems they are collecting just about the right amount,” he noted.

However, when he got his order, the Chwee Kueh was missing.

But when he told her about it, she said she hadn’t charged him the Chwee Kueh and asked for another $2.5.

“So the total price for all my items was actually $15.3. When I told her I paid, she said, hargao, siewmai and liu sha bao is all $3.5 each, which I pointed at the menu and showed her the price but she kept insisting the price she said was correct.

I was too lazy to try and clarify furthur because she kept insisting. I ended up paying anyway but I am never coming back here.

Anyone has any experiences with this store?”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Yap for further comment. /TISG

