‘Thank you for a good 10 years’ — Angel Supermart closes after staff stole $100,000 – $200,000

SINGAPORE: On June 14, Angel Supermart announced that the grocery chain had been sold to new owners. And by June 18 (Sunday), it said in a Facebook post: “ALL outlets are PERMANENTLY closed. Thank you for a good 10 years.”

In late May, it was discovered that two of the grocery’s employees had been stealing from Angel Supermart, and the total amount lost was between $100,000 and $200,000.

The grocery outlets are located at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 and Block 110 Yishun Ring Road.

Angel Supermart said that it has been experiencing losses for some time, and had the unauthorised losses continued; it would have been unsustainable for the company’s management.

The thievery appeared to have caused difficulties for the grocery’s boss, especially since one of the staff caught stealing, Norliah Binte Abd Aziz, had been with the grocery since 2017 and “was close to many of us.”

On June 14, it announced that June 18 would be its last day and thanked customers for their “faithful patronage” through the years, which made the grocery “one of the top-ranked outlets in the immediate area.”

The team behind Angel Supermart wrote, “We will now be concentrating on our F&B Businesses. 11 x OK Chicken Rice, 11 x Humfull Prawn Laksa (as of June 2023).”

They also asked patrons to extend “your fullest support” to the new owners.

“We have formed many relationships with many of you and it’s a sad thing to leave but we shall leave you in better hands, the new owners are sincere, hardworking, and will personally be on hand to handle any issue,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Daniel Tan, who heads the company, said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that at least 30 employees had stolen money from the grocery in the last ten years.

Finding out that long-term staff had been among those who stole from the grocery had been a blow.

“I felt like I had been married for 10 years, then suddenly realised I had been having my feelings cheated and had to go through a breakup. I decided to let go.” /TISG

