Angel Supermart catches 2 employees stealing; losses reportedly in hundreds of thousands

SINGAPORE: Angel Supermart posted twice about employees who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the grocery’s tills and then covered it up.

On the morning of May 28 (Sunday), the grocery posted on its Facebook page that Hawa Mami, a cashier, was arrested for theft. Later that afternoon, in another post, Angel Supermart said it caught Norliah Binte Abd Aziz in the same offence.

“We believe the total amount lost may well run into $100,000 – $200,000 dollars,” wrote Angel Supermart in the later post.

The grocery said that it has been experiencing losses for some time, and had the unauthorised losses continued; it would have been unsustainable for the company’s management.

It asked the public to please “help the rest of the team” who were at risk of losing their jobs should Angel Supermart were to close down.

In its first Facebook post, the grocery asked the public to alert management if irregularities such as unscanned items or the failure to issue receipts occurred.

“We will pay a handsome tip if you alert us to any of this, thank you for your actions to keep our business a float,” the grocery added.

The second post was somewhat more emotional, as it began by saying Norliah Binte Abd Aziz had been with the grocery since 2017.

Angel Supermart wrote that it had conducted an audit on May 27 (Saturday) after a staff member, presumably Hawa Mami, had been caught stealing money from the till and covering up her misdeeds.

“We discovered that Norliah is guilty of the same offence,” the grocery said, adding that she had falsely deleted 21 transactions under false pretences.

“Customers & management were led into believing that all was well. we estimated $100-$150 was lost alone in that ONE DAY,” with total losses possibly amounting to between $100,000 and $200,000.

“We thank well wishers for tip offs that would destroy the livelihoods of so many of us, Norliah was close to many of us, we celebrated birthdays, weddings, funerals and so many other occasions. We are sad it has come to this.” /TISG

