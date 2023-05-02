Man who called a baby crying at restaurant as ’30 minutes of hell’ divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A TikToker who called half an hour’s worth of a baby’s cries at a restaurant “30 mins of hell” received mixed responses from netizens, some sympathetic toward him, while others sided with the child’s parents.

“Do you think it’s responsible parenting to subject the entire restaurant to this sort of noise for 30 mins….audio was recorded 10m away from the screaming child #headache #paytosuffer #embarrasedparent #rant #notsotypicalsg #zenmastery,” wrote TikTok user @justjonasme in the caption of a May 1 (Monday) video.

The 17-second video, recorded at a wine-themed restaurant, the Wine Connection branch, was also shared on the Instagram account of Singapore Incidents.

The post has polarized netizens, some of whom said that something should have been done, such as one parent taking the child out of the restaurant to give others a bit of peace and quiet.

“LIVING IN A CIVILIZED WORLD…….WE MUST BE CONSIDERATE TO OTHERS,” wrote a TikTok user.

One mum wrote, “My son used to do this as a baby every time we dine out. So, my husband and I took turns to eat while we each will bring our baby out of the diner.”

Another commenter was more direct, writing, “Don’t bring your kids out if you can’t manage them.”

“At least bring the kid out to cool off if not the restaurant manager can always advise them to do so,” one suggested.

“we nvr bring our kids to restaurant until dey r 5yrs n we teach them to behave in the public, if not, we will nvr bring them out again,” another offered.

Several commenters lay the blame squarely on the parent’s shoulders.

Others, however, appealed for understanding toward the parents.

Over on Instagram, one woman wrote, “Here’s a challenge! Go swap places with the parent, your task is to soothe the child. You get extra points for finishing your meal and a bonus for ordering a desert.”

“Its not the parent’s fault. I’m sure they wouldn’t want their children to behave like that also. Be the better person and just ignore. Recording audio and publishing it to the masses is the last thing one should do,” chimed in another.

In the US last month, a video went viral on Twitter when a man got very angry with a baby that cried aboard a flight.

Flight attendant: “You’re yelling”

Passenger: “So is the baby!”

Flight attendant: “Well you’re a man”

Passenger: “Did that mf pay extra to yell?” Lmfaooooopic.twitter.com/qDSFV89ay6 — Akhil Vohra (@asv141) April 18, 2023

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg