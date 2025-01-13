SINGAPORE: After an uncle manning a food stall charged a man $11.60 for cai fan, which was more than the price he expected, his girlfriend protested. The couple then just walked away, despite shouts from the uncle. The man has now taken to the Reddit community forum to ask for advice on what he could have done better and if there are any “ramifications” to his actions. In his post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Jan 7), the post author asked if anyone else has been in the same situation. Read more…

SINGAPORE: The United Kingdom announced that it would be introducing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system on Jan 8 for travellers from 48 countries, including Singapore. Applying for an ETA costs £10 (S$17).

Even if your travels don't take you to the UK, a flight connection through any of its airports would require you to apply and pay for an ETA.

Read more…

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker recently shared on social media that she envied her Malaysian colleague who boldly quit her job without a backup plan. In her post on r/SingaporeRaw, a Reddit forum, on Monday (Jan 6), she explained that her colleague had worked in Singapore for three years but ultimately decided to leave because the company started crumbling under massive restructuring.

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who left his corporate job to take on a service crew role at a local café shared on social media how challenging the Food and Beverage industry is.

"I feel like it is a lot harder than the desk-bound jobs I have been doing almost all my life. At one point of my career before this, I was even managing a retail shop, but that did not seem as overbearing as this current job I'm holding," he wrote on r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Jan 4).

Read more…

SINGAPORE: After a domestic helper in Singapore shared a printout of her exhausting work schedule with HOME: Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, the organisation shared the plight of many migrant domestic workers (MDWs) around the country who struggle to get adequate rest given the demands of their employers.

On Sunday (Jan 5), HOME shared a photo sent to them by an MDW featuring her work schedule. According to the printout, her work day starts at 5:30 am as she is expected to prepare coffee.