Featured News In the Hood

We walked away from cai fan food stall without paying even after ordering since the hawker charged us $11.60 instead of $7.40

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 8, 2025
‘Cai Png stall ALWAYS brings most profits each month, yet people think cai png is value for money?’

SINGAPORE: After an uncle manning a food stall charged a man $11.60 for cai fan, which was more than the price he expected, his girlfriend protested. The couple then just walked away, despite shouts from the uncle.

The man has now taken to the Reddit community forum to ask for advice on what he could have done better and if there are any “ramifications” to his actions. In his post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Jan 7), the post author asked if anyone else has been in the same situation.

It’s not uncommon, after all, for Singaporeans to advise those who feel that they have been overcharged for their meals to simply walk away instead of paying.

The post author wrote that at the food stall concerned, it was clearly stated that meat dishes cost $2.50 per serving, vegetable dishes cost $1.30, rice cost $0.60, and a takeaway charge $0.50.

Since his girlfriend’s cai fan comprised two meat and one vegetable dish, he figured the total bill would be $7.40. To his surprise, however, the staff charged $11.60.

See also  '$8 for this plate of mediorce food. Omg!’ — Shocked customer warns others

This caused the man to ask for a breakdown of the bill, and the uncle told him that the black pepper chicken his girlfriend had ordered was a “premium” dish that cost more, and the vegetable had seafood in it, though the man failed to clarify this when the post author placed his order.

He also wrote that the only seafood he saw in the vegetable dish was “tiny anchovies.”

Not wishing to make a fuss, the man was ready to pay because while the price was high, it was pretty much what he would have paid in Australia for the same meal.

However, his girlfriend grew upset and, after confronting the uncle, pulled the man away. The uncle shouted after them, and the man’s girlfriend shouted back, but they kept on walking away.

The man added that he feared their faces would appear in the news.

“I’ve been overseas for almost two years, but before that, I have regularly eaten cai fan and never experienced this before, lol… so is it a ‘me’ problem or the stall’s problem?” he asked.

See also  Diner shocked after price of hor fun goes up by $2 at Toa Payoh eatery in just 1 month

Commenters on his post reassured him that they had done nothing wrong and that the food they had ordered could easily be returned. Many Reddit users also cheered the post author’s girlfriend, calling her a “keeper” and saying she displayed “ultimate green flag” behaviour.

“You just got covered for life; never let her go,” one told him. /TISG

Read also: Singaporean buys cai fan for $20.50 in Australia, says ‘My love for cai fan does not fade with distance’

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Should I tender my resignation now or wait to be fired? — Worker earning S$200K annually contemplates leaving his job due to his toxic boss

January 8, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

“You are here to work, not relax!” — Employers often dismiss their maids with such retorts when they request shorter working hours—HOME

January 8, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Law

Man from China who earned $40K as an illegal food delivery rider in Singapore gets slapped with $10K fine

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

We walked away from cai fan food stall without paying even after ordering since the hawker charged us $11.60 instead of $7.40

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Asia Pacific

Is Indonesia’s BRICS membership a challenge to US interests?

January 8, 2025 Staff Writer
In the House

In Parliament: Use of drones to combat high-rise littering being considered

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Pilot programme for volunteer Singaporean teachers to improve Malaysian students’ English skills to begin mid-2025

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.