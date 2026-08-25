‘This is a lot of help to families!’: Singaporeans react to PM Wong’s NDR announcements, including S$70,000 for children’s financial support

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a slew of support measures aimed at helping families in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 23 (Sunday). Noting that nothing can replace family as a social institution, he underlined that helping families thrive is of utmost importance.

PM Wong announced additional leave days for parents, who will be getting eight days off each for families with one child, 10 days’ leave for families with two children, and 12 days for families with three or more.

In the same vein, the Prime Minister said that childcare and infant care fees would drop significantly. Childcare, which currently costs between S$365 and S$559 a month, will be reduced to S$150 for full-day childcare; and infant care, which can go up to S$1,256 monthly, will go down to S$300 for full-day care.

However, the announcement that arguably received the most attention online is the SG Child Support Package, slated to begin on April 1, 2027. It means nearly S$70,000 in direct financial support for each child, regardless of birth order, from when they’re born until their 17th birthday.

At birth, there is a S$5,000 MediSave Grant for Newborns as well as a S$10,000 cash gift, as well as a S$5,000 First Step Grant in the Child Development Account (CDA).

Every year thereafter, until they turn 16, each child receives S$2,000 in Child Credits. Moreover, the government will co-match as much as S$5,000 in CDA top-ups.

In their primary and secondary school, children also receive Edusave contributions.

Upon turning 17, they will then get a S$10,000 top-up in their Post-Secondary Education Account.

PM Wong also said that families that have three or more children will receive more help in terms of housing, healthcare, and transport.

“We want every family to know: if you choose to have children, the government will stand with you. We will provide more support, and over more years. And we will walk alongside parents throughout the journey of raising their children,” he said.

What Singaporeans are saying

Online, commenters appeared to be impressed with the support measures for families, taking it as a sign that the authorities are watching out for what Singaporeans need.

“This is a clear sign that the Government is listening and responding to the needs of families. Credit should be given when meaningful action is taken in the right direction,” a Facebook user wrote.

“THANK YOU! This is a lot of help to families in Singapore!” another chimed in.

“This is good. Better late than never!” a commenter added.

Another called it a “Good effort from G. Definitely will help.

A netizen simply wrote, “I welcome this.” /TISG

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