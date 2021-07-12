The yummiest Korean snacks around and where to get them

- Advertisement -

It is a universally-acknowledged (I nearly wrote “snacknowledged”!) fact that Korean snacks are some of the most more-ish around, often playing with simultaneously sweet, spicy and salty flavour pairings, designed to capture and delight your tastebuds to no end.

While travel might be out of the question at the moment — and you know I’m also thinking of those awesome snacks they so generously give out on Korean Air flights — there’s no reason you can’t order some of your favourite Korean snacks and enjoy them right where you are at home.

Korean snacks range from mild and fresh to bursting with spice and flavour. If it’s the latter you crave, you’ve got to get your hands on some Samyang’s Buldak Dried Squid (from S$29.95).

- Advertisement -

This dried squid snack is the perfect salty and fiery accompaniment to the drink of your choice and comes in an extra spicy chicken flavour. Also perfect for long movie marathons, with a lot of water!

Sweet, salty and buttery all at once. The perfect triage of flavours. If you have never tried HaiTai’s Honey Butter Chips, you’re absolutely missing out. A few years ago, these chips were all the rage, and shops were having a hard time keeping the South Korean treat on the shelves.

These days, you can order them online and get a bundle of three packs for S$5.60. Go ahead and up that order — you know you’re not going to want to stop once you start munching!

- Advertisement -

Another food fad with staying power is seaweed. Who knew that the stuff was so tasty and could come to rival the almighty potato chip as a snack sensation? Dongwon YangBan’s Seaweed Laver with Olive Oil (S29.95 for three packs) is one of Korea’s favourites when it comes to seaweed snacks.

It’s low in calories, rich in nutrients and is MSG-free. Plus it’s roasted and then brushed with a layer of olive oil for that perfect crunch.

- Advertisement -

The infamous choice pie would never be missing from a list of the best Korean snacks. In this list, we feature a choice pie of a different flavour — injeolmi, which is a Korean sticky rice cake coated with soybean powder.

Orion’s Sticky Choco Pie Injeolmi (S$9.12) brings a yummy blend of saltiness and sweetness, perfect with a glass of milk (or alone, one after another). You can’t resist these pies!

This four-layer chip promises extra crunch along with its distinct and delicious flavour — thick and creamy corn soup, anyone? Yup, Orion’s Turtle Corn Chips in Corn Soup Flavour (S$5.10) are it.

Available in other flavours like Sweet Injeolmi and Choco Churros, these addictive Korean snacks are super crunchy and satisfying.

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg