International Asia Singapore shifts from "failure" to role model? Former Australian Prime Minister points...

Singapore shifts from “failure” to role model? Former Australian Prime Minister points to Singapore as a role model for Covid-19 response

Singapore managed to make a stunning comeback, even taking the number one spot in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking at the end of April 2021, which named it "the place to be" in a Covid-19 world.

uk,-us,-hong-kong-and-singapore-tighten-travel-curbs-on-india-amid-covid-19-surge

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaCOVID 19LifestyleHealth & FitnessHome NewsIn the HoodWorld
- Advertisement -

Singapore has recently been hailed a standard to measure up to with regard to its by former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. In a recent public post, he called out the current Australian government’s failure to follow suit, saying the reason for this is that it “does not want to be accountable.”

This news serves as an interesting turnaround for Singapore considering that just a little over a year ago, about two months after the international was called a pandemic, its Covid-19 response was hailed as a disaster by an Australian communicable diseases specialist.

In May 2020, when discussing Singapore’s learning curve with the Covid-19 pandemic, Melbourne-based Mike Toole, who specialises in communicable diseases stated in an interview with ABC NewsAustralia really focused on Singapore but Singapore is one of the greatest failures in the world now.” This statement came in line with his comparison between Singapore and Vietnam’s handling of Covid-19, as at the time, Vietnam had a drastically lower number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. “Vietnam is not in that situation. I think it’s a remarkable achievement for such a huge country.”

However, Singapore managed to make a stunning comeback, even taking the number one spot in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking at the end of April 2021, which named it “the place to be” in a Covid-19 world.

- Advertisement -

Mr Turnbull made reference to a few specific measures utilized by Singapore that Australia could follow. “Singapore is providing the most detailed data on the pandemic, hospitalisations by category, vaccinations, etc,” the former leader of Australia’s opposition wrote. “Why can’t we do the same?”

Almost seven hours following this first Tweet, Mr Turnbull published yet another one as a reply to his original one. “The answer is we can and we should,” he said. “The only reason we haven’t is because the government does not want to be accountable.”

- Advertisement -

 Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

What are our politicians doing one year after GE 2020?

Singapore — The General was held on Friday, Jul 10, to elect 93 members to the Parliament of Singapore across 31 constituencies. We take a quick look across the different parties to see what they have been doing this...
View Post
Featured News

“Owner rejected your race”: SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being Indian

The family owning the unit has reached out to TISG to clarify the matter: Hi, I'm the daughter of the owner of the flat mentioned in this article and wish to clarify the issue: My mother is in her 80's and communicates mainly...
View Post
Featured News

83-year-old sole breadwinner asks for financial help to support two elderly sisters as after a fall and fracture, she no longer works in McDonald’s

Singapore — An 83-year-old woman, who recently had a fall and fracture, appealed to netizens for financial help to pay off her rent and bills. In a Facebook post on popular page ‘Happy People Helping People Community’ (HPHP), on Wednesday (Jul 7),...
View Post
Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent