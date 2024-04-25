The immensely popular drama ‘Queen of Tears’ is set to air a special episode ahead of its highly anticipated finale.

tvN recently announced a schedule change for the show, with episodes 15 and 16, marking the penultimate and final installments, to be broadcast at a special time of 9:10 PM. Additionally, viewers are encouraged to tune in ten minutes earlier to catch up with Hyun Woo and Hae In.

This special scheduling decision appears to be a response to viewers’ anticipation and perhaps disappointment as the drama nears its conclusion. The extension of ten minutes for each episode suggests the possibility of extra content, sparking speculation among fans about what surprises may be in store.

Enthralling audiences with unpredictable storyline

As the series heads towards its climax, ‘Queen of Tears’ continues to enthrall audiences with its unpredictable storyline, leaving them eagerly pondering the fate of Baek Hyun Woo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won) and whether they will find their happily ever after.

‘Queen of Tears’ intricately weaves a tale of crisis and rekindled love between Hong Hae In, the scion of the Queens Group conglomerate and the epitome of elegance in the department store realm, and Baek Hyun Woo, the son of a village chief and the charismatic leader of a local supermarket. Their journey, set against the backdrop of a third year of marriage, captivates audiences with its emotional depth and complexity.

Highest-paid actor in South Korea

Kim Soo Hyun is a big name in South Korean entertainment, especially known for his acting in Korean dramas. One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, he’s won numerous awards including four Baeksang Arts Awards (considered the Korean equivalent of the Oscars) and several other prestigious accolades. His career took off in 2011 with the teen drama “Dream High” and then skyrocketed in 2012 with the historical drama “Moon Embracing the Sun”. He continued his success with fantasy romance “My Love from the Star” (2013) and the variety drama “The Producers” (2015).

Kim Ji Won is a well-established South Korean actress who’s been active since 2010. She rose to fame through supporting roles in popular dramas like “The Heirs” (2013) and “Descendants of the Sun” (2016).