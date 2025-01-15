KOREA: According to Allkpop, BTS’s J-Hope has proven his global appeal with the sold-out launch of his world tour, ‘J-Hope Tour: Hope on the Stage.’ All three Seoul shows at KSPO Dome, scheduled from Feb 28 to March 2, sold out during fan club pre-sales on Jan 14 KST.

The tour will span 15 cities and 31 shows, starting in Seoul and continuing to North America, Asia, and beyond.

Notably, J-Hope will make history as the first Korean solo artist to perform at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6, a milestone highlighted by Forbes, which called him a “pioneer in the K-pop solo scene.”

Hope and dreams

The tour also features stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Bangkok, and more, giving fans worldwide the chance to experience J-Hope’s artistry.

He plans to deliver performances centred on themes of hope and dreams, including live renditions of tracks from his special album, ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1,’ released in March 2024.

Global media outlets, including the Associated Press and Consequence of Sound, have spotlighted J-Hope’s career milestones, recalling his historic achievement as the first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza in 2022.

New music

Fans are particularly excited about new music teased in a YouTube video titled ‘J-Hope: Beginning of a New Dream,’ which showed glimpses of the artist creating music in the U.S. The video ended with a message promising, “See you in Korea,” and a social media post hinting at new music arriving in March 2025.

As J-Hope embarks on this groundbreaking tour, he continues to inspire fans worldwide, solidifying his legacy as a leading figure in the K-pop solo scene. J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho-seok, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group BTS.

He has contributed significantly to BTS’s music and choreography and has also released his own solo mixtapes and singles.