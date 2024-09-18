THAILAND: Women in Thailand have carved out a significant presence, leading confidently and competently in the country’s economic landscape.

The nation boasts an impressive figure — 32 per cent of senior leadership positions are held by women, surpassing the global average of 27 per cent.

This statistic, as noted in an article published by the East Asia Forum, is a testament to the strides made by Thai women in the corporate world, with nearly 90 per cent of businesses in the country having at least one woman in a senior management role.

However, the narrative of gender equality in Thailand is not without its complexities.

A paradox

Despite women’s high leadership visibility, the country ranks 74th globally on the Gender Inequality Index, trailing behind its Southeast Asian neighbours like Singapore and Malaysia.

This contradictory state of affairs highlights the multifaceted challenges women in Thailand continue to face.

Access to formal financing remains a hurdle for women-owned and women-led enterprises, which often operate in the small-scale retail and service sectors.

Despite government initiatives like the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, these businesses frequently rely on informal financing sources, such as personal savings or loans from family and friends.

The issue of gender wage disparity is another layer to this complex story. While Thailand boasts a minimal gender wage gap at a surface level, a closer examination reveals that women with the same qualifications as men are often paid less.

This discrepancy is compounded by the fact that women, on average, have a higher level of education than men in Thailand.

The workplace in Thailand also exhibits stark gender segregation, with women dominating fields like healthcare and social work and men leading in sectors like construction.

Younger and older women, in particular, face higher rates of informal employment, which impacts their economic stability and career progression.

Is Thai women’s place still in the kitchen?

The burden of care work disproportionately falls on women, affecting their ability to balance professional and personal responsibilities. Women spend significantly more time on childcare and elderly care, which can hinder their career development and economic independence.

This unequal division of labour is exacerbated for poorer women who must work extended hours to support their families.

The shift towards nuclear family structures and a shortage of domestic workers pose future challenges for women in Thailand. The ageing population necessitates reevaluating care work responsibilities to ensure that women’s economic status does not suffer.

The declining birth rate in Thailand, now at 1.45 per woman, reflects the tension between career and family life. The government’s economic policies, which focus on male-dominated industries, do little to support women’s enterprises or address the gender division of labour.

While online businesses have opened new avenues for women entrepreneurs, they primarily operate in the retail sector, facing stiff competition from cheaper Chinese goods without adequate government support.

The emphasis on a green economy also benefits male-dominated sectors, further marginalizing women’s contributions.

Thai social/economic landscape hinders women

While Thai women have made remarkable progress in business, the socio-economic landscape is fraught with challenges that hinder true gender equality.

The government’s policies, rather than bridging the gap, may inadvertently widen the disparity between women and men and among women themselves, particularly impacting those with fewer resources for care work.

Addressing these systemic issues is crucial for a more equitable future for all Thai women.