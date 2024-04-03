Featured News Startups

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in women-led startups, raising $3 billion in 2023

Jewel Stolarchuk

April 3, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore emerges as the undisputed leader in women-led startups across Southeast Asia, boasting a staggering 936 firms, according to data compiled by Tracxn.

Singapore’s entrepreneurial landscape has thrived, with women at the forefront of innovation and enterprise.

Tracxn’s data further elucidates the significant financial prowess of women-led startups in Singapore, as they collectively raised a remarkable $3 billion in funding throughout 2023.

Behind Singapore, Jakarta emerges as a notable contender with 173 women-led startups, followed closely by Kuala Lumpur with 107 such enterprises.

While Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur showcase promising entrepreneurial ecosystems, Singapore’s dominance remains unrivalled in sheer numbers and financial backing.

The funding landscape mirrors Singapore’s dominance, with women-led startups in the city-state securing the lion’s share of investment in 2023. A staggering $3 billion was raised across 380 funding rounds.

Singapore is followed in terms of funding by Jakarta, which amassed $935.9 million through 106 funding rounds, and Cyberjaya, where women-led startups raised $86.3 million across 10 rounds.

Key players in fostering the growth and success of women-led startups in 2023 include East Ventures, 500 Global, and Entrepreneur First.

These firms have been instrumental in providing crucial support, mentorship, and investment opportunities to female entrepreneurs, further catalyzing the expansion of the startup ecosystem in Singapore and beyond.

