VIETNAM: Vietnam has long been a popular tourist destination, known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and relatively low travel costs. However, recent reports and traveller experiences suggest that Vietnam’s tourism sector may be facing challenges that could deter visitors. The question of whether Vietnam’s tourism is overpriced and unwelcoming is complex, involving various factors that affect the overall tourist experience.

Overpriced tourism

Several sources indicate that Vietnam’s tourism sector has been accused of overcharging, particularly targeting foreign tourists. For instance, Chinese tourists have reported being charged significantly higher prices for goods and services compared to locals. This practice affects the perception of fairness and undermines the trust between tourists and local businesses.

A Reddit user had this advice for those who have encountered ‘overpricing’ issues —- I don’t maintain a daily list. Still, for a brief visit, I recommend using Grab for transportation and checking menus with prices. Booking hotels online is straightforward. You can easily avoid any unusual fees by steering clear of taxi negotiations, night market haggling, and declining unsolicited services like shoe shining. The city is safe, and the locals are amiable; it’s primarily about staying alert and using common sense. I’ve never encountered a street food vendor overcharging, but it’s always wise to inquire about the price beforehand.

An American currently vacationing in Vietnam, however, spoke in favour of the country. He feels secure in Vietnam and thinks that the cost of living is low. He believes that tourists will have a great experience and take home fantastic memories.

One other Reddit user who has been to Vietnam said that it is so inexpensive that even if one gets ripped off, it’s still cheap relative to what many are accustomed to.

Unwelcoming atmosphere

The issue of unwelcoming behaviour towards tourists, especially from China, has been a significant concern. Reports of physical altercations and discriminatory practices, such as restaurants banning Chinese patrons, have surfaced. This behaviour not only tarnishes the image of Vietnam as a tourist destination but also affects the country’s economic interests, as China is a major source of tourists for Vietnam.

Economic impact

The decline in Chinese tourist numbers has had a noticeable impact on Vietnam’s tourism and overall economy. With fewer Chinese tourists visiting, there has been a decrease in revenue from tourism, leading to economic challenges for businesses that rely on this market. This situation highlights the importance of maintaining a welcoming environment for all tourists, regardless of their nationality.

Government and industry response

Despite these challenges, Vietnam’s tourism sector has shown signs of recovery and adaptation. The government and tourism authorities have been proactive in addressing the issues, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, by ensuring safety and readiness for tourists. Additionally, Vietnam continues to attract tourists from other countries, indicating that the overall appeal of the country remains strong.

Vietnam is still a desirable travel destination

While there are valid concerns about overpricing and unwelcoming behaviour in Vietnam’s tourism sector, particularly towards Chinese tourists, the country’s overall appeal and the proactive measures being taken by the government and industry suggest that these issues can be addressed and have been responded to.

Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty continue to attract tourists from around the world, and with continued efforts to improve the tourist experience, the country can maintain its status as a desirable travel destination.