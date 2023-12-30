ASIA: With the quarantine in the rearview and flight restrictions lifted, tourism in most countries has returned to normal.

In Vietnam, the tourism sector is gradually gaining momentum, with tourists continuing to flock to the country and enjoying lavish retreats in the most luxurious and Instagrammable tourist destinations. This year alone, several high-profile Asian celebrities from South Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong chose Vietnam for their vacations.

March getaways of Lee Da Hee/Jung Kyung Ho and Lee Sooyoung

In March, South Korean actress Lee Da-hee singled out the central beach city of Da Nang as the venue of her birthday celebration.

She celebrated her birthday in style at a five-star resort directly on Ha My Beach, about 7 km from the ancient town of Hoi An and 22 km from Da Nang’s centre, accompanied by her parents and friends.

Jung Kyung Ho and his girlfriend, South Korean singer and actress Choi Sooyoung, likewise travelled to Vietnam in the same month. On a remote peninsula, they lodged at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and explored the beach city of Nha Trang.

Romantic May adventure of Hong Kong celebrity couple

Going on a romantic adventure in May, Hong Kong celebrity couple Myolie Wu and her husband Philip Lee visited the grandest island in the south, Phu Quoc. They booked and stayed at the five-star Regent Villas & Resort Phu Quoc.

The couple also went on a cruise tour, marvelled at the sunset on Long Beach, and indulged in some delicious Vietnamese seafood.

July travels of Thai and South Korean celebrities

In July, Thai celebrities Pimtha, Thiti Mahayotaruk, South Korean singer-actress Eugene and her husband Ki Tae Young travelled to Vietnam.

While visiting Da Nang, Pimtha and Mahayotaruk were spotted posing for pictures on the Golden Bridge. They also visited Hoi An Ancient Town.

Meanwhile, Eugene and her husband enjoyed a luxurious getaway with their two daughters at a posh resort approximately 40 kilometres from Nha Trang, central Vietnam.

September trips of Hong Kong actress Bernice Liu and Thai actress Prang Kannarun

Hong Kong actress Bernice Liu made a trip to Vietnam back in September. She went to the southern resort island of Phu Quoc and stayed at the Regent Phu Quoc Resort.

During her trip, Liu indulged in some delectable local cuisine, including grilled lobster, stir-fried water spinach, and pho bo. She also posted pictures of the food to share on her Instagram.

In the same month, actress Prang Kannarun of Thailand also enjoyed a brief holiday at an opulent and beautiful resort in Ninh Thuan, a south-central province noted for its immaculate beaches.

November retreat of South Korean pop star Lee Hyori

And finally, South Korean singer and record producer Lee Hyori visited Vietnam in November. She went to the Thao Dien, where most of the city’s foreign residents reside.

The celebrity treated herself to vegetarian meals and small pleasures like iced milk coffee there.