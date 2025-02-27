BANGKOK: In a decisive move to combat the rising popularity of e-cigarettes among Thai youth, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the media following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. According to a recent report from The Star, the Prime Minister revealed plans to tackle the growing issue, highlighting the increasing use of e-cigarettes in various forms, including some disguised as appealing, cute containers or boxes rather than traditional smoking devices.

Expressing her deep concern over the trend, Paetongtarn assigned Jiraphon Sinthuprai, the minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, to spearhead discussions with relevant agencies to develop concrete measures and amend existing laws. The Prime Minister emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling for coordinated action and stressing the importance of police cooperation to curb the spread of e-cigarettes.

“Within 15 days, Jiraphon will provide an update on the situation and related legal matters to ensure greater clarity in law enforcement,” Paetongtarn said, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing the issue head-on.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, shared that National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had ordered a nationwide crackdown on illegal e-cigarettes. This initiative includes heightened scrutiny in areas near schools, educational institutions, and religious sites, with a strict mandate for these zones to remain entirely vape-free.

A clear example of this menace is the 12-year-old girl from Buri Ram province, Thailand, who is facing serious health complications after nearly two years of vaping and consuming kratom drinks. Her family — according to Independent UK — had no idea about her habits until the school notified them of her condition.

Once a diligent student, the girl began showing signs of behavioral changes after entering the fourth grade. Her grandmother noted that she became less involved in household chores and frequently left home under the guise of studying with friends.

Her health rapidly declined, leading to a hospital visit at Satuek Hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe lung damage. Doctors confirmed that vaping had caused significant harm to her lungs, leaving her in need of a ventilator for breathing support.

Police across the country have been instructed to intensify inspections, make arrests, and expand investigations into all facets of e-cigarette operations—from sales and smuggling to storage. Officers found either complicit in illegal activities or neglecting their enforcement duties will face stringent disciplinary, criminal, and administrative penalties.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader policy to protect children and youth from the growing influence of e-cigarettes in various communities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring public health and safety.