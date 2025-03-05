TAIWAN: Setting the global standard for healthcare, Taiwan continues to earn the top spot in the world for the seventh year running, according to the 2025 Health Care Index by Numbeo featured in an article published by VN Express. With an impressive score of 86.5 out of 100, Taiwan slightly improved upon its 86-point score from the previous year, solidifying its reputation as a leader in healthcare excellence.

In this year’s rankings, South Korea secured second place with a score of 82.8, followed closely by Japan at 80. The Netherlands (79.3), and Denmark (78.4) rounded out the top five. Next is Austria (77.9), followed by France (77.7), while Finland and Thailand both shared the eighth spot with a score of 77.5. Spain completed the top 10 with a score of 77.3.

Numbeo’s rankings are based on extensive user surveys that evaluate various aspects of healthcare systems worldwide. The Health Care Index considers key factors such as the quality of healthcare professionals, medical facilities, staff expertise, available medical equipment, and the cost of services, offering a comprehensive view of each economy’s healthcare infrastructure.

As the world continues to grapple with evolving health challenges, Taiwan’s unwavering position at the forefront underscores the effectiveness and sustainability of its healthcare system.