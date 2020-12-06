Home News Featured News Tan Chuan-Jin contributes his photographs to raise funds for needy NUS students

Tan Chuan-Jin contributes his photographs to raise funds for needy NUS students

This is not the first time Mr Tan has used his photography hobby to raise funds for charitable causes.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has contributed two photographs he took to raise funds for National University of Singapore (NUS) students facing financial difficulties.

Mr Tan, an avid photographer, contributed his photographs to the NUS115 Photos for Good effort which was initiated to help uplift disadvantaged students as part of NUS’ 115th anniversary celebrations. The photos Mr Tan contributed to the effort were taken at Salinas de Maras, Peru and Chion-in, Kyoto, Japan.

Sharing images of the photographs he contributed to the initiative on Facebook, the ruling party politician urged Singaporeans to the cause on Tuesday (1 Dec). He wrote: “NUS celebrates its 115th Anniversary! As part of its celebration, the NUS115 Photos for Good efforts aims to raise funds to help NUS students with financial difficulties.

“I have contributed these two images to help with the effort. But there are even more wonderful pictures contributed by many others and you can find them in the following link. More importantly, do donate generously for a good cause and do help me to share this link and help raise greater awareness!”

This is not the first time Mr Tan has used his photography hobby to raise funds for charitable causes. He raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity through an exhibition of his photographs, last year.

Mr Tan’s exhibition, entitled ‘Our Place In The World,’ was part of Singapore’s bicentennial celebrations. Showing pictures taken by Mr Tan in 20 countries over the last two decades, the exhibition raised funds for 13 charities, including Care Corner Singapore, Centre for Fathering, HealthServe and The Turning Point, and The  School Pocket Money Fund.

The Speaker also raised S$100,000 for charity by painting a miniature model of the Leopard 2SG tank, in August this year.

Take a look at the images Mr Tan contributed to the NUS115 Photos for Good initiative here:

Goh Chok Tong visits Tan Chuan-Jin’s photography exhibition that has already raised $600,000 for charities

Tan Chuan-Jin’s brother’s photography goes viral on social media

Tan Chuan-Jin raises S$100,000 for charity by painting miniature 3D-printed tank

