Home News Featured News Paul Tambyah wins Red Ribbon Award for his contributions to HIV-related causes

Paul Tambyah wins Red Ribbon Award for his contributions to HIV-related causes

Over the years, Prof Tambyah has contributed to raising awareness of HIV/AIDS in Singapore

Photo: NUS Tembusu

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Action for AIDS, Singapore (AfA) has conferred a Red Ribbon Award to respected medical doctor and opposition politician Paul Tambyah for his contributions to HIV-related causes, on Saturday (5 Dec).

AfA Red Ribbon Awards are awarded to individuals have made significant contributions over the years towards raising public awareness of HIV/AIDS in Singapore and its attendant issues.

AfA honours these individuals for their in reducing stigma and discrimination for people living with HIV/AIDS and encouraging early testing and medical treatment to ensure normal and productive lives.

This year’s Red Ribbon Awards went to Prof Tambyah, AfA Senior Manager (Coordinated Care, Donor and Volunteer Management) Mr Anwar Hashim, and AfA Senior Divisional Manager (Education and Testing) Mr Terry Lim.

- Advertisement -

A noted healthcare expert, Prof Tambyah is a Professor at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and a Senior Consultant at the National University ’s (NUH)) Division of Infectious Disease.

Over the years, Prof Tambyah has contributed to raising awareness of HIV/AIDS in Singapore through his roles as the President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection and as a former member of AfA’s executive committee.

He has also participated in the Singapore AIDS Conference for two decades, since 2000, and took part in the National HIV Prevention and Control Programme in 2012.

AfA said in a post published on Saturday: “This year’s Red Ribbon Awards goes to Mr Anwar Hashim, Mr Terry Lim, and Prof. Paul A Tambyah, for their many years of hard work contributing to HIV-related causes and serving society through connecting people with valuable resources. Congratulations and salutations, keep up the great work!”

Thanking AfA President, Prof Roy Chan, Prof Tambyah responded on Facebook: “Thanks Roy for that nice citation. Anwar and Terry do a fantastic job with those on the margins of our society.”

He added: “The end of the AIDS epidemic is in sight…we will get there.”

Paul Tambyah on track to become President of the International Society of Infectious Diseases

Paul Tambyah remembers J. B. Jeyaretnam on his 12th death anniversary

Please follow and like :
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ex-MP Amrin Amin congratulates Jo Teo for controlling COVID-19 spread in dorms

Ousted ex-MP Amrin Amin congratulated Manpower Minister Josephine Teo for controlling the spread of the infection in the foreign worker dormitories. Singapore's approach to controlling the transmission of COVID-19 was initially held up as an international gold standard - until the...
View Post
Featured News

Around 100 homeless in Singapore waitlisted for temporary shelter

Singapore—A Dec 3 report in the straitstimes.com (ST) stated that the temporary shelters around the country are now mostly at maximum capacity. added that about 100 homeless people are waitlisted for accommodation, which can partly be attributed to the economic...
View Post
Featured News

Bertha Henson: PM Lee’s siblings should be called to witness stand

Singapore—On the ongoing defamation suit Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong filed against Terry Xu, Editor in Chief of The Online Chronicles (TOC), former Straits Times journalist Bertha Henson said that since the siblings of PM Lee “are the source of all...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet