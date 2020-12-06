Paul Tambyah wins Red Ribbon Award for his contributions to HIV-related causes

- Advertisement -

Action for AIDS, Singapore (AfA) has conferred a Red Ribbon Award to respected medical doctor and opposition politician Paul Tambyah for his contributions to HIV-related causes, on Saturday (5 Dec).

AfA Red Ribbon Awards are awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions over the years towards raising public awareness of HIV/AIDS in Singapore and its attendant issues.

AfA honours these individuals for their support in reducing stigma and discrimination for people living with HIV/AIDS and encouraging early testing and medical treatment to ensure normal and productive lives.

This year’s Red Ribbon Awards went to Prof Tambyah, AfA Senior Manager (Coordinated Care, Donor and Volunteer Management) Mr Anwar Hashim, and AfA Senior Divisional Manager (Education and Testing) Mr Terry Lim.

A noted healthcare expert, Prof Tambyah is a Professor at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and a Senior Consultant at the National University Hospital’s (NUH)) Division of Infectious Disease.

Over the years, Prof Tambyah has contributed to raising awareness of HIV/AIDS in Singapore through his roles as the President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection and as a former member of AfA’s executive committee.

He has also participated in the Singapore AIDS Conference for two decades, since 2000, and took part in the National HIV Prevention and Control Programme in 2012.

AfA said in a social media post published on Saturday: “This year’s Red Ribbon Awards goes to Mr Anwar Hashim, Mr Terry Lim, and Prof. Paul A Tambyah, for their many years of hard work contributing to HIV-related causes and serving society through connecting people with valuable resources. Congratulations and salutations, keep up the great work!”

Thanking AfA President, Prof Roy Chan, Prof Tambyah responded on Facebook: “Thanks Roy for that nice citation. Anwar and Terry do a fantastic job with those on the margins of our society.”

He added: “The end of the AIDS epidemic is in sight…we will get there.”

