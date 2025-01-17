Celebrity

T.O.P. openly talks about his past errors, “Squid Game 2” casting, leaving BIGBANG, and more

ByLydia Koh

January 17, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, former BIGBANG member T.O.P recently opened up in his first interview in 11 years, reflecting on his role in Squid Game 2, his departure from BIGBANG, and personal growth.

During the Jan 15 interview, T.O.P discussed how he joined Squid Game 2.

“The production company offered me an audition. When I saw Thanos’ character, I was concerned about my past mistakes and my shame. I worried about being permanently associated with this role. But I felt there might be a deeper meaning in taking it on, almost like fate. So, I filmed an audition, sent it in, and the director arranged a meeting after liking it.”

Photo: Instagram/T.O.P

Rumours of nepotism

Addressing rumours of nepotism, T.O.P said, “I wasn’t upset but saddened by the thought that I might harm such a significant project. I also felt deeply apologetic to the senior actors affected by misunderstandings because of me.”

He described his character Thanos as “cartoonishly exaggerated, dim-witted, and pathetic—a failed hip-hop loser. He’s simple-minded and ignorant. These traits are evident in scenes like the rap during the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game, where his character starts to take shape.”

On criticisms of his performance, T.O.P remarked, “I humbly accept both the likes and dislikes about the character. It’s not my place to argue otherwise.”

Feeling deeply sorry

When asked about reuniting with BIGBANG, T.O.P confessed, “I imagine it often—giving each other blessings. I left because I felt unworthy, carrying a lifelong sense of guilt. I’m just deeply sorry.”

Reflecting on his past, T.O.P shared, “My 30s were filled with shame and self-contempt, but I found healing through music. In my 40s, I hope to live responsibly and without negative headlines, focusing on balance, positivity, and stability.”

ByLydia Koh

