SINGAPORE: In one of his most high-profile photos online to date, Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal was among the #WP #Lawyers in a picture posted by party chair Sylvia Lim.

Mr Singh began to be spotted among the WP team in Marine Parade in September last year, leading to speculation that he may contest in the next General Election.

While the date of the GE has yet to be announced, it needs to be held before Nov 23, 2025.

The announcement last week that Mr Lawrence Wong would be sworn in as Prime Minister on May 15 has given rise to buzz online that the elections will be held sooner rather than later.

On Sunday afternoon (April 21), Ms Lim, a lawyer by profession, posted a photo of herself with other legal eagles wearing the blue WP shirt with the red and gold hammer logo on the upper right side.

“Selling Hammer is a good break from lawyering. With my “learned friends” (legal jargon used in court). #WP #Lawyers,” she wrote.

The photo was taken at Tampines Market & Food Centre, where the WP team was out and about distributing the Hammer, the party newspaper.

Among the WP leaders, members, and volunteers were past and present secretaries-general Mr Low Thia Khiang and Mr Pritam Singh, Mr Singh and Ms Lim’s fellow Aljunied GRC MP Mr Gerald Giam, and Sengkang GRC MPs Mr Louis Chua and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim.

In the photo, which was also published on WP’s Facebook page, alongside Ms Lim, Mr Harpreet and another lawyer, is Mr Fadli Fawzi, who was part of the WP slate at Marine Parade GRC in the most recent election in 2020.

There, the WP lost to the PAP slate that won 57.76 per cent of the vote. Nevertheless, the WP gained 6.31 per cent more in the Marine Parade that year than in the 2015 GE.

Who is Harpreet Singh?

Mr Harpreet has not been named or tagged in any WP photos, including Ms Lim’s. However, the media has been noting his joining the party’s on-the-ground activities.

The lawyer’s LinkedIn biography says he graduated from the National University of Singapore and Harvard Law School.

He was admitted to the bar as an advocate and solicitor in 1992 and appointed Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2007.

He has worked with Drew & Napier, Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law LLP and, in 2019, established Audent Chambers LLC, where he is the managing partner.

“Harpreet’s main areas of practice involve international arbitration and complex commercial litigation across a wide spectrum of disputes including banking and finance, oil and gas, company law, equity and trusts,” it adds.

He has also been appointed an independent reviewer by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in an investigation into an international bank in relation to a corruption scandal.

The Minister-in-Charge of MAS to the Appeal Advisory Panels under the Business Trusts Act also appointed Mr Harpreet to the Appeal Advisory Panels under the Business Trusts Act, Financial Advisers Act, Insurance Act, Securities and Futures Act and Trust Companies Act from 2019 to 2023.

The lawyer also sits on the Disciplinary and Appeals Committees for the frontline regulator of Singapore’s capital markets SGX and is a Harvard Law School’s Leadership Council of Asia member. /TISG

