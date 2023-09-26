Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh seen in Workers’ Party uniform

SINGAPORE: Mr Harpreet Singh, Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore, was seen with members of The Workers’ Party once again last weekend, leading to speculation that he may contest in the next General Election.

Mr Singh was first spotted at a walkabout with WP members at Marine Parade in August, but what is significant about his most recent outing with the opposition team is that he was wearing a WP uniform—a light blue polo shirt with the WP logo, a golden hammer in a red circle, under the collar on the left side. And the Senior Counsel appears to have been out not just once but twice, both on Saturday (Sept 23) and Sunday (Sept 24).

On Saturday, Mr Singh was at Marine Parade, as seen in the Facebook post of Mr Fadli Fawzi, who had been part of the WP team that contested there in GE2020, where they won 42 per cent of the vote.

Eight WP people were in the photos posted by Mr Fadli, all in uniform, including Mr Singh.

Mr Fadli had written that the team visited residents at Lorong G Telok Kurau that day.

“The conversations between the residents proved to be as pleasant as the weather. We got the sense that though many of the residents here enjoy their life in the neighbourhood, there is a feeling of concern about their children’s lives, especially with the rising cost of living.

This concern for the next generation is something we all share, regardless of our race or class. I am hopeful that with a more open and democratic society, it is something that we can have the necessary conversations about to come together as a country,” he wrote in his post.

On Sunday, Mr Singh was with many WP members and volunteers at Bedok Market, distributing The Hammer, the party’s newsletter.

Among those present were WP secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim, their fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Faisal Manap and Gerald Giam, Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Louis Chua, and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

“Hello Bedok! In our weekly Hammer Outreach, Team WP met many residents who braced the rainy weather to have their favorite hawker breakfast at the 538 Market (Kaki Bukit, Aljunied GRC) and Blk 216 Bedok North St 1 Market (East Coast GRC). Many thanks for the warm reception and words of encouragement! #wpsg #makeyourvotecount,” WP’s Sept 24 Facebook post reads. /TISG