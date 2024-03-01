Swifties will get free ride home on Grab shuttles after Eras Tour concert

SINGAPORE: Singapore is in the grip of “Swiftmania” days before the biggest pop star in the world is slated to begin the first of six concert dates on Mar 2 (Friday).

Grab, meanwhile, is doing concertgoers a very real solid by bringing back free shuttle buses to get Swifties home “smoothly,” the company said in an editorial on its website earlier this week.

Taylor Swift arrived in the late afternoon of Tuesday (Feb 27), fresh from the Australia leg of The Eras Tour, which ended the day before, and together with her team, is billeted at Capella, a luxury resort hotel at Sentosa, in a suite that costs S$10,000 a night.

Read also: Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift touches down in Singapore; fans wait at Seletar Airport as pop superstar lands

While Eras Tour attendees may not be returning to such plush digs, Grab will be on hand to facilitate their way home.

Grab announced that it is making the shuttle bus service available on all six concert dates (March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9), starting from the end of each concert. Grab’s busses are set to leave the National Stadium once full.

“Concertgoers will be able to hop on the shuttle bus from Pickup Point A to journey through two routes ending at Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng, and Toa Payoh MRT Stations,” the company said.

Any Swiftie uncertain of where Pickup Point A is should head over to Gate 14 and follow Grab’s signs from there.

As an added bonus, Grab is telling Eras Tour attendees to look out for the signs below for an opportunity to win Grab vouchers worth S$5 when they sing just one line from Taylor Swift’s songs!

Grab is also making a number of other pickup points nearby at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, OCBC Arena, Kallang Wave Mall and Kallang Leisure Park, aside from the National Stadium.

“Don’t fret, our app has photo and text directions to guide you to your selected pickup point. Once you’ve chosen your pickup point, hit the image which pops up on the map to open the guide,” says Grab, which also warned concertgoers ahead to expect some traffic, given that at least 50,000 people are expected at The Eras Tour concert dates each night.

And for those who would rather not take the free shuttles can book a ride with the besties for family members they came with, or book an affordable GrabShare and save some money for some Eras Tour merch! /TISG

Read also: Swiftie asks whether “it’s worthwhile to stand outside the National Stadium during the Eras Tour concert”