Featured News Home News

NUS FASS Teaching Assistant presents paper on Taylor Swift’s influence on Southeast Asian Swifties

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: The phenomenon of Taylor Swift’s rise, reach, and influence is something people around the globe have witnessed with awe.

It has also been taken seriously as the subject of study by academics around the globe, including a Teaching Assistant from the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

Ms Aimee-Sophia Lim was among those who presented a paper at Swiftposium 2024 in Melbourne from Feb 11 to 13. The academic conference was a collaboration among scholars from six universities in Australia and New Zealand.

As Ms Lim, who graduated from FASS with a degree in Global Studies last year, is teaching full-time, she presented her paper virtually at the hybrid event, a Feb 28 article on the NUS website says.

This year’s Swiftposium in Melbourne is the first such event. It examines Swift ”as a cultural icon of extraordinary influences,” with the conference allowing “scholars to engage in critical dialogue about Swift’s popularity and its profound implications for a range of issues including gender, fandom, popular culture, literature, the economy, the music industry, and more.”

See also  Filipino Taylor Swift fans lead the pack to Singapore—driving demand for hotel accommodations for Eras Tour dates

After it was announced last September, it garnered over 400 submissions from scholars. Among them, 130 were accepted from across 60 academic disciplines from 78 academic institutions around the world.

Ms Lim is quoted as saying, “Being a Swiftie since the age of eight, I was really thrilled when I received the email informing me that I had been accepted to present at Swiftposium, especially after realising that the competition was steep due to the media coverage it had received.”

While Swift was undeniably popular before the Eras Tour hit the road in 2023, her fame, which had been steadily rising, skyrocketed last year. Fans clamoured to snap up tickets to her shows, and every city she’s taken her tour to has seen an economic boost.

Her extraordinary year was capped when TIME magazine named her the 2023 Person of the Year.

“Most people would assume that the study of Swift and popular culture would be explored from the perspective of Media and Communications Studies or Literature, but at Swiftposium, there were presentations from fields such as Economics, Psychology, Neuroscience, and, of course, Sociology, making it a truly interdisciplinary experience,” Ms Lim is quoted as saying in the article.

See also  Taylor Swift thanks the ‘beautiful, generous’ SG people for honouring her family and their ties to Singapore

The paper she presented is titled Miss Americana’s Influence on Southeast Asian Swifties’ Socio-Political Activism.

“After my presentation, I received messages from fellow attendees and presenters with feedback regarding my research, which even led to further discussions on the subject matter. Overall, this experience has inspired me to continue researching and to submit other proposals to academic conferences due to the enriching takeaways,” she said.  /TISG

Read also: Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts soar Singapore tourism with 2373% surge in tour bookings

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.