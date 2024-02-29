Entertainment Featured News

Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts soar Singapore tourism with 2373% surge in tour bookings

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 6-day concert, part of The Eras Tour, has provided a massive boost to Singapore’s tourism industry, sparking an unprecedented surge in various travel metrics.

According to data released by Trip.com, a leading online travel agency, the period between March 1-9, coinciding with Taylor Swift’s concerts, witnessed a remarkable 275% increase in Singapore-related bookings compared to the subsequent two weeks (March 15-23, 2024).

The impact was most evident in inbound flights, which soared by an impressive 186%, showcasing the global allure of the Grammy-winning artist’s performances.

Accommodation bookings experienced a substantial spike, rising by 462%, while the tour bookings skyrocketed by an astonishing 2,373%.

What adds an interesting dimension to this surge is the demographic shift in the user base during the Taylor Swift concert period.

Trip.com reported that the average age of users making bookings from March 1-9 was 33, slightly younger than the 37.2 recorded for the period of March 15-23.

Moreover, a notable trend emerged in the age distribution of users, with 48% of those making bookings during the Taylor Swift concert falling within the 21-30 age range.

This reflects Swift’s strong appeal to the younger demographic, who form a large part of her fanbase.

The influx of visitors during this period has undoubtedly boosted Singapore’s tourism sector substantially, underscoring the power of major cultural events in driving travel and economic activity and fostering international interest in Singapore’s offerings.

Featured image by Depositphotos

