Grab driver charges S$20 fee to return passenger’s belongings despite driving away with items still in the boot

SINGAPORE — A Grab passenger had her valuable belongings left in the vehicle’s boot after the driver allegedly drove off as soon as she alighted and was asked to pay a fee for returning her items.

“Grab driver accidentally drove away with passenger’s equipment worth S$1,000 in the boot before she could go behind and take them down from the car,” wrote Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road in a post on Saturday (Dec 24).

The post included a screenshot of the conversation the passenger, named Ms Su, had with the driver. The driver asked her to provide the postcode for him to return the belongings. He added that there was a S$20 fee.

The passenger also shared a screenshot of the conversation with Grab’s help centre. “First of all, it’s whose fault that left own belongings in the car?” the agent asked. “I just got off the car, before I reach the back trunk, he drove off,” the passenger explained.

The agent replied, “You lost your belongings in the car, and we as a customer service we are still helping you out to check with the driver and I had kept repeating mention to you to stay on the chat while I’m checking on it, but you are not being patiently waiting in the chat.”

After confirming the driver’s contact number, the agent added, “Please reward the driver (we recommend S$10) to compensate for his or her costs and time.”

“I’m amazed by your customer service,” the passenger replied. “I’m reporting the police. I’m reporting your customer service. This is unacceptable…”

According to Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, Grab reached out to the passenger after a police report was made. The company apologised for the incident, which happened on Dec 14 and said that the customer support agent is no longer working with them.

A Grab representative told MustShareNews that the agent Ms Su contacted had breached the company code of conduct and standard operating procedure. The driver has also “acknowledged his negligence,” the spokesperson added.

“We are committed to upholding high standards of service on our platform so that all our users can have an enjoyable experience,” said the representative. A request to refund the S$20 was also made. /TISG

