Rochor beancurd eatery in Geylang charges S$0.20 more for extra syrup, says sugar prices rising

SINGAPORE — From green chilli to syrup, food and beverage establishments are now charging extra for add-ons that were previously free.

A customer named Ms Xu told the Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the Geylang outlet of the popular Rochor Original Beancurd recently added a price for syrup. The customer ordered soya beancurd and asked for extra syrup. She was told that the syrup was S$0.20 extra.

Ms Xu noted that this extra charge didn’t exist. She added that a dabao container also costs S$0.20 at the eatery, meaning customers had to pay S$0.40 extra for dabao items with syrup. “It’s not that I can’t afford it, but I can’t stomach it,” said Ms Xu, who, in the end, decided not to buy anything from the stall.

Shin Min Daily News confirmed on Friday (Dec 23) that prices at the eatery increased. The stall operator revealed that the price of white sugar had increased in the last few months, hence the need to adjust prices.

However, a normal bowl of beancurd still costs S$1.50, which it already has syrup. Those who want more syrup will receive another spoonful for an extra fee. The stall operator added that only a few customers request extra syrup, as many opt for a healthier, low-sugar diet.

A few weeks ago, a Tan Tock Seng Hospital Kopitiam customer was surprised to be charged for extra green chilli on his meal. “First time I hear that green chilli is chargeable,” commented Facebook user Serene Tee on the Facebook post. /TISG

