SINGAPORE: Is surge pricing for private hire vehicles fair or unfair?

Amid the ongoing debate on this matter, two Singapore recently took to the national broadsheet’s forum, with one firmly supporting it and another just as firmly rejecting the practice.

Both letters referenced a March 11 ST article titled “Sun will set on taxi trade unless drastic changes are made.”

In one piece, a Mr Rahul Patwardhan questioned whether or not surge pricing is a fair practice, given that many in Singapore depend on ride-hailing services.

“But today, even as private ride-hailing capacity far outnumbers taxi capacity, surge pricing often reaches ridiculous levels with no real regulatory cap on it,” he wrote.

Singaporeans would be outraged, he added, if during peak hours grocery items or the food at hawker stalls were more expensive, and asked, “So why is it we tolerate such surge pricing by ride-hailing services?”

He also argued that drivers would be aware of peak hours when more passengers need a ride, and can opt to work during those periods, ending his piece by asking, “So why raise prices during those hours when there’s extra capacity available to fill the gap?”

A Mr Lau Wai Kwok, on the other hand, said from the get-go that he does not believe there should be regulations or bans on surge pricing, although he admitted that it’s a practice that people detest.

“It offends the sensibilities of non-economists that the same journey should cost a different amount from one day or hour to the next and more, invariably, when the need is most desperate,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, Mr Lau added that “surge fares also demonstrate the elegance with which prices regulate a marketplace,” because when demand rises in a particular area and people need to wait longer for a ride, prices surge, and those booking rides realize that they need to pay higher prices for their rides.

“As the multiple rises, the market goes to work. Higher fares ration available cars according to consumers’ willingness to pay: to richer ones, in some cases, but also to those less able to wait out the surge period or with fewer good alternatives.”

He recognized that this could seem like price gouging, but argued that if price surging were not practiced, the smaller the likelihood is that passengers would get a ride.

Mr Lau also said that surge pricing also boosts supply, because the additional amount charged is shared with the drivers, giving them the motivation to provide their services in places with high demand.

“The possibility of earning a surge fare may also strengthen drivers’ incentive to anticipate and respond pre-emptively to high demand,” he wrote, adding that taxi markets could also benefit from surge pricing “as it may encourage the number of taxis to vary with demand, with the market getting bigger during peak hours.” /TISG

